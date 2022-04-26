AR constable suspended after losing his service pistol in Nirmal

Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

The revolver of Srikanth Reddy spotted at an irrigation tank in Nirmal on Monday.

Nirmal: An armed reserve police constable P Srianth Reddy posted as a gunman to minister A Indrakaran Reddy was suspended after he lost his service pistol.

The suspension orders were issued b the district SP D Uday Kumar here on Tuesday. Srikanth lost his service weapon, a 9 mm pistor along with ten bullets near a secluded place at AN Reddy Nagar in Nirmal town on Monday. It was said that the minister attended a function held at Divya Gardens in AN Reddy Nagar on Sunday night.

The gunman while attending a nature’s all, kept the weapon on a rock but forgot to take it back. Some members of Sakhi centre spotted the weapon and alerted police through Dial 100 service on Monday.

