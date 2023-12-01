Ari Roland Band set to Jazz Up the ‘Int’l Jazz Festival’ with soulful tunes

With roots deeply embedded in the vibrant streets of New York City, Roland's band, thriving for almost four decades, discovers fresh inspiration in the rich cultural tapestry of India.

Published Date - 04:38 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: Returning to India for performances is always a delightful experience, says US-based Jazz maestro Ari Roland. With a history deeply intertwined with the vibrant streets of New York City, the band, celebrating almost four decades together, now finds inspiration in the cultural kaleidoscope of India.

Talking on the sidelines of the ‘International Jazz Festival’ being hosted by the US Consulate at Sattva Knowledge City on Saturday, the famous double bass player of the Ari Roland Jazz Quartet highlights parallels between jazz and Indian music, emphasizing improvisation, rhythmic qualities, and storytelling elements. He narrates the band’s approach to balancing contemporary jazz with the global rise of pop music, providing a unique perspective on musical evolution.

Ari Roland, who started playing at the age of 12 in the jazz mecca of New York, lived in India as a child and considers the country a second home. “Jazz is about having different influences. Performing jazz in India is an ideal fit because jazz, much like the country, embraces a mix of socio-cultural identities. I visited Hyderabad as a child with my family, and it’s an incredible and inspiring place,” he said.

With a musical journey spanning 37 years, the remaining members of the Jazz quartet based in New York include saxophonists Chris Byers and Zaid Nasser, along with drummer Keith Ballam. The band style is closely aligned with bebop, a jazz genre that surfaced around 1942. Despite its complexity, the music mirrors raw, passionate blues often heard from countryside musicians.

Highlighting the diverse influences that shape jazz, Roland advises young individuals interested in delving into the genre to familiarize themselves with legendary jazz musicians like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, and Billie Holiday.

While traditional jazz offers a solid foundation, exploring contemporary jazz allows individuals to discover what resonates with them personally, he says adding, “It’s crucial to follow one’s heart and play with utmost sincerity, regardless of specific styles or eras.”

Discussing the challenges of adapting performances to connect with diverse international audiences, Roland, who performed at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad in 2017, highlights the beauty of music in its imperfections. He emphasizes that it goes beyond notes and rhythm, focusing on expressing inner feelings. Roland also expresses a keen interest in collaborating with local musicians in the city for future albums.