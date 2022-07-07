Arjun emerges champion in TS Junior U-19 Boys Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Adireddy Arjun bagged top honours with 5.5 points from six rounds in the Telangana State Junior Under-19 Boys Chess Championship held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Arjun defeated Challa Saharsha in the final round of the tournament. Meanwhile, Md Bhashiq Imrose defeated Sri Charan Sandipagu to claim the second place with 5.5 points in the tournament. Karthik Sai CH and Vihan Karthikeya settled for third and fourth places respectively. The top four performers in the tournament were selected to represent Telangana State in the upcoming National Junior Boys Championship.

Results (Sixth-round): Challa Saharsha (4.5) lost to Adireddy Arjun (5.5); Sri Charan Sandipagu (4) lost to Md Bhashiq Imrose (5.5), Ch Karthik Sai (5) bt Rohith N (4); Sikkam Sai Vishnu (4) lost to Vihan Karthikeya (5); Irondla Akash Kumar (4) lost to Dhruva Thota (4.5); Pranay Akula lost to Rithvik R (4.5);

Final standings: 1 Adireddy Arjun, 2 Md Bhashiq Imrose, 3 Karthik Sai Ch, 4 Vihan Karthikeya.