Army jawan opens fire against friend in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Representational image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An Army jawan reportedly opened fire with his service weapon, following a tiff with his friend while he was travelling in the Duronto Express from Secunderabad to New Delhi, in Kaghaznagar on Thursday. The incident created a flutter in the district. However, no case was registered.

Government Railway Police said that the army soldiers were Baljith Singh and Vishal from Madhya Pradesh.

Baljith fired shits feom his weapon under the seat of his friend Vishal following a heated argument with him over some petty issue. They both were in inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

They were apprehended by the government railway police of Kaghaznagar. They were sent to a medical examination to be held in Mancherial by the Dakshin Express.

However, passengers travelling in the train were shocked to learn about the firing.