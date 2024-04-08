Police gesture ensures decent funeral for TB patient in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 11:49 AM

Jangaon: A police official’s gesture in the final journey of a 35-year-old woman, who died of tuberculosis, has earned accolades from the people of the district.

According to reports, Lakshmi from Thorrur of Mahabubabad district was suffering from tuberculosis, following which her husband and in-laws threw her out of the house along with her two minor daughters in October last. However, Warangal-based social activist Mohammad Fasi, who came to know about the matter, admitted her to the Rajarajeswara Orphan Women’s Old Age Home in Jangaon.

One of her daughters was adopted by a relative and the other girl was admitted to an orphanage in Warangal. Both of them are currently studying in Classes 5 and 6.

In the meantime on Saturday, Lakshmi’s health deteriorated and she died. When the family members were informed about

her death, they refused to take the body.

Fasi then contacted Jangaon ASP Ankit Marnu, who responded immediately and informed the town CI Raghupathi Reddy. The CI held counselling for the family members, who agreed to conduct her funeral at their native village.