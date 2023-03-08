Arogya Mahila Kendras, a Women’s Day gift from govt to women: Puvvada

Inaugurating a 65-bed dedicated women's ward and radiology hub in the District Hospital, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Arogya Mahila scheme was a boon for women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Khammam: The State government, which has been implementing many schemes for women empowerment, has introduced Arogya Mahila Kendras as a Women’s Day gift, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

He inaugurated a 65-bed dedicated women’s ward and radiology hub in the District Hospital here on Wednesday and said the Arogya Mahila scheme was a boon for women. 57 types of tests would done free of charge and medicines would given to women every Tuesday.

Later addressing a gathering at the International Women’s Day celebrations, Ajay Kumar said only with the development of women, the country could achieve progress and development. Women were performing better than men in all fields. Telangana was the only State to form She teams for the protection of women, to provide KCR Kits and to implement Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme. Parents need to treat girls and boys equally, the minister said.

The government has given a great gift to women by releasing interest free loans. Previous governments given Rs 21,978 crore loans to SHGs in 10 years period, but in the BRS regime, Rs 66, 624 crore loans give to women SHGs through banks in eight years time, he explained.

District Collector VP Gautham and others were present.