Arrangements in full swing for CM Cup 2023 in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Collector VP Gautham stated that the CM Cup-2023 was being organised to recognise and bring out the sporting skills of rural youth

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham stated that the CM Cup-2023 was being organised to recognise and bring out the sporting skills of rural youth.

The CM Cup-2023 will be organised at the mandal level from May 15 to 17, followed by the district level from May 22 to 24, for youth aged between 15 and 36 years. Winners at the mandal level will progress to the district level competitions.

The State government has been giving utmost priority to sports to build a healthy society as they improve mental and physical fitness. In line with this objective, the government has established Telangana Kreeda Pranganams in every village, along with mini stadiums at the constituency level, exclusively for sportspersons.

All measures have been taken to ensure the success of the CM Cup competitions. A committee comprising district officials has been formed at the district level to make all necessary arrangements. Essential facilities such as tents, drinking water, ORS packets, and medical camps will be supplied to participating sportspersons, Gautham said.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will inaugurate the CM Cup-2023 municipal level competitions on May 15 at 5 pm at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam. Five sporting events will be held at the mandal level, while the district level will witness competitions across eleven sports. Interested youth should take part in the tournament, he said.