Artillery emerged winners of Rahim Super League Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Winners of A Division Rahim Super League, Artillery football team on Monday.

Hyderabad: Artillery emerged winners of the TFA’s ”A” Division Rahim Super League Football Championship on Monday.

The winners secured seven points while Central Excise GST followed closely to finish runners-up with six points.

In the final league match on Sunday, Artillery registered a comeback victory over CCOB Senior FC to win 2-1 at Gymkhana football ground Secunderabad.

Artillery’s Shasank Kanaya levelled the scoreline a minute after CCOB’s Essa Yafai opened the scoring in the 14th minute. In the 27th minute, Rishi Choudhary scored to settle Artillery’s win.