Arvind faces turmeric heat, effigy burnt

The farmers staged a protest at several villages in Armoor and Balkonda Assembly constituencies

Nizamabad: The CPI(M) and turmeric farmers blew the fuse on Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and burnt his effigy demanding his resignation for he failed to fulfil his election promise of setting up a turmeric board in the district.

The farmers staged a protest at several villages in Armoor and Balkonda Assembly constituencies. They burnt Aravind’s effigy at Donkeshwar of Nandipet mandal and Mothe of Velpur mandal demanding his resignation and asking him to immediately join the ongoing movement for the board.

Gaddam Rajanna, a turmeric farmer, Armoor, said following Aravind’s promise during the Parliament elections, “we feel happy and cast our votes for him”. But now the BJP government had clearly refused to set up the board. If he refuses to resign, the farmers would strengthen the movement and fight against the Centre and the BJP.

Interacting with the media after the party district committee meeting here, CPI(M) State committee member Paladugu Bhaskar said Aravind had promised to the people of Nizamabad during the Lok Sabha elections that he would bring the turmeric board within five days of his election and had even given it in writing that he would resign if he failed to do so.

He said one-and-a-half year had passed by and the MP is still mum on his promise. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday made it clear in Parliament that there was no proposal to set up the board in the State. Against this backdrop, the MP must resign.

Bhaskar alleged that the BJP government was privatising all public sector companies in the country and this makes its intent clear on the turmeric board.

