Arvind is blind to Centre’s praises for State: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Public Undertakings Committee Chairman and MLA A Jeevan Reddy lashed out at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday stating that he should first win the confidence of his family members and prove his mettle in political arena later.

Countering the MP’s comments on ‘family rule in TRS,’ Jeevan Reddy pointed out that the MP’s family members represent three different political parties. “How does he justify this?” he questioned.

Ridiculing Arvind for waking up from slumber and commenting on Telangana Dalit Bandhu programme, Jeevan Reddy said the State government was implementing numerous welfare programmes with its own resource and was not relying on the Centre’s assistance. “Impressed with the State government’s welfare programmes, the Union government is replicating them across the country,” he said.

Citing the example of Mission Bhagiratha, the PUC chairman reminded that Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Telangana government’s flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha in the Parliament. Taking strong objections to the MP’s allegations over the Telangana government’s failure to supply quality power, Jeevan Reddy wanted him recall the Centre’s accolades to the State for extending quality power supply to different sectors including farming, industry and domestic.

Slamming Arvind for speaking on corruption, the TRS MLA said: “BJP means Big Jokers Party. He collected money from aspirants when his father D Srinivas was the then APCC president which was confirmed by then DCC president Gangadhar.”

Criticising TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his remarks against TRS, Jeevan Reddy said the Congress itself is a jail-bail party. “It is strange that Revanth Reddy who went to jail, is speaking about corruption,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .