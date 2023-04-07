As days tick by, freshers in Hyderabad await offer letters from tech giants

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 06:40 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a city where dreams are often bigger than the Charminar, freshers in Hyderabad are facing a unique challenge – waiting for their offer letters from tech giants to arrive.

The anxiety is palpable as the days tick by, leaving these youngsters, most of them picked up by companies during campus recruitment drives, wondering if they’ll ever receive that coveted email.

Several companies, from start-ups to big MNCs, visit campuses and after scrutiny of the final semester students, and followed by interviews, narrow down on candidates who meet their requirements and assure that a job is ready and waiting for them once they graduate.

And for many such ‘selected’ candidates the wait has been agonising as they are yet to receive a formal communication inviting them to join the companies. One such fresher, who wished to remain anonymous, shares his frustration.

“I was so confident of launching my career soon after graduation. But the offer letter has remained elusive and I keep checking my email regularly and anxiously. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and it’s nerve-wracking,” he says.

However, many freshers don’t realise that their selection was conditional in nature. It comes with conditions attached, such as certain grades or marks that must be met before the job offer becomes official.

According to Sandeep Makthala, the founder of Telangana Information Technology Association, a conditional employment offer is a job offer that you receive from an employer who requires you to meet certain criteria or requirements before officially giving you the job.

“When an employer sends you an offer of this type, this typically signifies that they want to hire you but want to receive additional information about you to ensure you’re a good fit,” he says.

Despite the challenges, there’s reason for hope. Makthala points out that the World Economic Forum predicts that 97 million jobs, mostly automated ones, will be added in coming years. “Youth always have a chance,” he quips.