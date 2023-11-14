Asaduddin slams Congress on Hijab ban in Karnataka

This was after the Karnataka Examination Authority orders specifying a dress code for different State-run boards and corporations recruitment exams to be conducted on November 18 and 19.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for banning hijab (head cover) in examinations and also for failing to revoke the BJP government’s ban on hijab.

“Telangana CongRSS Chief RSS Anna wants to apply ‘Karnataka model’ in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani and avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims” Asaduddin Owaisi said on X.

#Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt’s Hijab ban. Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply “Karnataka model” in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani & avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 14, 2023

The Hyderabad MP further added “Kapde dekh kar pehchaano, as his bestie Modi once said”.

According to the orders, electronic devices, mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones, bluetooth devices and wristwatches have been prohibited. The candidates will not be allowed to use them inside the examination centres.

Wearing a cap or any other clothing on the head is prohibited to prevent the use of bluetooth devices in the examination room. Masks are also banned.

Women candidates are not allowed to wear clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, or clothes with buttons, besides full-sleeved clothes, jeans pants, high-heeled shoes or slippers inside the hall. Metal jewelry, except ‘Mangalsutra’ and ‘Kalungura’ (toe rings), are also prohibited.

For men, half sleeve shirts are permitted and full sleeves are not allowed. Plain trousers are the preferred dress code for male candidates but ‘Kurta Pyjama’ and jeans pants are not allowed, the orders said, according to reports.