ASCENT holds roadshow in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: ASCENT, a peer-to-peer learning platform for entrepreneurs, organised a roadshow event in Hyderabad to emphasise the value of peer learning in entrepreneurial growth. It highlighted how the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hyderabad has grown and the impact of factors such as access to risk capital, peer support, better networking opportunities, and closer global connections.

Hyderabad has seen a 55% rise in applications and accounts for about 20% of the total All India chapter of ASCENT. Their focus in gaining a pan-India perspective, operational efficiency, and a diversified network. They come from varied sectors like agriculture, chemical/pharmaceutical, rubber plastic manufacturing, banking and finance, textiles, logistics, and technology, said Archanna Das, CEO of ASCENT.