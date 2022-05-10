ASCI signs MoU with RTI for development projects

Hyderabad: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and Regional Training Institute (RTI), Indian Audit and Accounts Department, AG’s Office Complex, Hyderabad, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Bella Vista Campus of ASCI here on Tuesday.

The MoU is to jointly undertake the activities of development and execution of joint projects that support management development, auditing, accounting and administrative themes, executive development, organizational development, mid-career training and faculty development programmes

The agreement was entered on behalf of ASCI by Kalyan Roy, Registrar and Secretary, and by Chanda Pandit, IA&AS, Director General, RTI.

The ASCI and RTI will jointly form a core committee to work out the details of areas and activities for collaboration and ensure smooth rolling out of the activities.