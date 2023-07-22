Ash tanker, lorry catch fire in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Kothagudem: an argument between a lorry driver and passengers of a car triggered a series of accidents at Julurpad on Saturday.

It was said that the driver of a lorry entered into an argument with some people who parked their car by the side of the road and were having alcohol. In the meanwhile, a mini truck carrying a load of milk packets hit the lorry, with the mini truck driver suffering injuries.

Even as this was happening, the driver of a lorry carrying scrap stopped his vehicle on the road to enquire about the altercation between the lorry driver and passengers in the car. In the meantime, an ash tanker hit the scrap lorry from behind and its cabin got burnt due to an electric short circuit.

The lorry with scrap load was also burnt. The incident led to a massive traffic jam. The local police rushed to the spot, cleared the traffic while the fire fighters reached and controlled the fire. The driver of the mini truck was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.