Kothagudem: Constables save man from open well

Two police constables of the Paloncha town police station saved the life of a mentally unstable man who fell into an open well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Kothagudem: Risking their lives, two police constables of the Paloncha town police station saved the life of a mentally unstable man who fell into an open well at Sitarampatnam in Paloncha mandal on Wednesday.

Local farmers on seeing the man falling into the well, dialed police emergency number 100.

The constables, Bhanu and Shanker rushed to the spot and one of the constables jumped into the well while the other supported him with a rope to rescue the man, who was later handed over to the villagers, who took care of him.

