Kothagudem: Maoist with Rs.20 lakh reward on head arrested

Kothagudem district police have arrested a CPI (Maoist) State Committee member carrying a cash reward of Rs.20 lakh on his head.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Thota Seetharamaiah alias Krishnanna of Chintiryala village of Aswapuram mandal in the district was arrested along with a dalam member Padam Raj Kumar alias Amarender of Nerella village of Dharmapuri mandal of Jagtial district at Cherla bus station on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement here informed that the naxals were nabbed by the Cherla police, Special Party Police, and CRPF 141 Bn personnel from the bus station. It was said that Maoist Central Committee leader Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna directed Seetharamaiah to contact the Maoist party sympathisers and people’s organisations in Hyderabad to spread the party ideology among the public and to make them work for the party.

Seetharamaiah was given a .22 revolver and six live rounds along with a cash of Rs 3.40 lakh for the purpose. He reached Cherla along with Chandranna protection team member (ACM) Naresh on a motorbike on Thursday morning and met the dalam member Raj Kumar, who was working underground in Hyderabad. They were caught while waiting for a bus to go to Hyderabad.

Seetharamaiah joined the People’s War Group in 1982 and worked in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. He was also working as Central Committee staff since 2014. In his 45 years of underground life he committed many offences in Chhattisgarh. the Telangana government announced Rs 20 cash reward on his head.

Raj Kumar joined Maoists in 2019 and was accused of killing a former MPTC member Nalluri Srinivas in Cherla mandal in July in the same year. He was also involved in killing 24 CRPF jawans and looting firearms in Chhattisgarh in 2021, besides many other offences. Telangana government announced Rs 1 cash reward on his head, the SP said.