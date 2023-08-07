Trees uprooted by rains relocated by SCCL in Kothagudem

A six-decade-old large banyan tree standing on the premises of SCCL head office in Kothagudem was uprooted due to high speed winds and rains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

SCCL transplanted a six decades old large banyan tree uprooted at SCCL head office transplanted at the bungalows area in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Two trees that were several decades old and were uprooted following the recent torrential rains have been relocated by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

A six-decade-old large banyan tree standing on the premises of SCCL head office in Kothagudem was uprooted due to high speed winds and rains. Company director (Personnel and Finance) N Balram, suggested transplanting the tree, following which experts were engaged and the tree was pulled up by its inner roots with the help of an earthmover and loaded into a truck with the help of a heavy crane. The tree was transplanted in the Kothagudem bungalows area.

Similarly, another huge 50-year-old Dirisena tree, botanically known as Albizia Lebbeck, standing next to the local indoor shuttle court was transplanted behind the shuttle court after it was uprooted during the recent rains.

In the past in the Ramagundam-1 area, several 25-year-old trees in the new open cast mine area were pulled up by their roots and relocated to different locations. Those trees survived and were in good health, a statement from the company said.

SCCL, known for its environment-friendly measures, takes special measures for planting and protecting trees, Balram said while appreciating the staff and experts engaged in the task of transplanting the trees.