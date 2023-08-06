| Telangana Two Degree Students Die In Road Accident At Kothagudem

Telangana: Two degree students die in road accident at Kothagudem

The deceased, Madhukar Reddy and Shiva, met with an accident while returning home after a Friendship Day party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: Two degree final year students died in a road accident at Nava Bharat area at Paloncha in the district on Sunday.

The deceased, Madhukar Reddy of Nava Bharat area and Shiva of Warangal travelling on a sports motorbike, which hit the road divider at high speed killing both of them on the spot.

They were said to be returning home after a Friendship Day party. The local police booked a case and launched investigation in to the incident.

