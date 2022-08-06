Ashwa Morocco has the edge in Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 AM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: The Ghanta Shashikanth-trained Ashwa Morocco, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the K Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 year olds only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Costello 1, Silk 2, Take A Gamble 3

2. Ivanhoe 1, Malibu 2, Bifrost 3

3. Yesterday 1, Advance Guard 2, Grand Duke 3

4. Arabian Queen 1, NRI Millennium 2, Beauty Blaze 3

5. Ashwa Morocco 1, Artemis Ignacia 2, Crown Consort 3

6. Bangor On Dee 1, By The Bay 2, Beauty On Parade 3

7. Cash Register 1, Pedro Planet 2, Akash 3

Day’s Best: Bangor On Dee.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.