Ashwa Raudee, Xfinity please in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Published: 3:45 pm 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Raudee, Xfinity, Belle Springs, Urvasi, Special Effort, Lacrosse, Premier Action, Smashing Blue, Moonlight Ruby, Quality Warrior, Solar Eclipse, Ashwa Migsun, Total Darc & Mandala Bay caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

3y-(Hymn/Gochi) (Afroz Khan) & 3y-(Sedgefield/Melody Island) (RB) 46.5, former moved well. Appenzelle (App) & 3y-(Tenth Star/Connemara) (App) 46, former good. Sugar An Spice (RS Jodha) 46, handy. Crackershow (RB) 46.5, moved well. Warrior Supreme (Deepak Singh) 47.5, handy. Shaquille (RS Jodha) 47, moved well.

800m:

Equitas (RB) & Thunder Road (RB) 1-0, 600/43, pair moved neck and neck. Pink Splendor (Rohit Kumar) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Moonlight Ruby (Afroz Khan) 56, 600/42, note. Whiskey Martini (RB) 58, 600/44, good. Egyptian Prince (Jagdale) 58, 600/44, unextended. Due Diligence (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Keystone (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Golden Lace (RB) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Be Crimson (RS Jodha) & Tough And Go (RB) 59, 600/43, former shaped well. November Rain (SS Tanwar) & Baudelaire (Gopal Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Zamazenta (G Naresh) & Art In Motion (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/43, former in good shape.

1000m:

Ashwa Raudee (Gaddam) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39, an outstanding spurt of the day. Xfinity (Afroz Khan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42, a fine display. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, more on hand. Consigliori (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, well in hand. Belle Springs (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, more on hand. Urvasi (Koushik) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Safra (RB) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, speedy. Blink Of An Eye (G Naresh) & Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form. Special Effort (Surya Prakash) & Lightning Pearl (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, former showed out. Lacrosse (G Naresh) & Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, pair caught the eye. Chuckit (Trainer) & Aibak (RB) 1-15, 800/58 600/45, former finished 3L in front. Quality Warrior (G Naresh) & Beautiful Luv (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Solar Eclipse (G Naresh) & Ashwa Migsun (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pair fit and well. Total Darc (G Naresh) & Gurbaaz (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Mandala Bay (G Naresh) & Amyra (RB) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, former in good shape. Tenth Attraction (RS Jodha) & Unmatched (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, pair unextended. Dancing Doll (Trainer) & Charcoal (Ajit Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, former worked well. Always Success (SS Tanwar) & Satin Symphony (Gopal Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended,

1200m:

Smashing Blue (Koushik) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in fine trim. Cheltenham (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/58, 600/44, not extended. Lightning Power (SS Tanwar) & Exclusive Blue (Kuldeep Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair strode out well.

1400m:

Human Touch (RB) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy.