Ashwin to lead Kendriya Vidyalaya in Subrata Dutta Schools Football Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: V Ashwin Rao will lead Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Trimulgherry in the Subrata Dutta Schools Football Tournament at Kharagpur, West Bengal starting on August 1.

The 16 member side has been announced for the upcoming football competition In West Bengal.

Squad: 1.V Ashwin Rao (C), 2. P Sri Sai Vignesh, 3. Madhukar K, 4. Ruchit Merugu, 5. Anurag Yadav , 6. Muatakim, 7. D Preetham Raj, 8. Abhay Singh, 9. Anuj Saini, 10. Dino Raj, 11. K Sanskan, 12. L K Srinitishnan, 13. M V R Aditya, 14. Shreyansh Rout, 15. D Aswanth, 16. K Harsha; Manager : Rohidas ; Coach: Devanand.