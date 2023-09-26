Asian Games: Boxer Sachin sails into men’s 57kg pre-quarters

By PTI Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Indias Sachin (blue) and Indonesias Asri Udin during the mens 51-57kg category Round of 32 boxing match Asian Games (IANS Photo)

Hanghzhou: Indian boxer Sachin Siwach put up a dominant display in his opening 57kg bout to sail into the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old managed to dominate the match from the beginning wading off flurry of attacks from the Indonesian with ease using his flashy footwork.

Sachin successfully used his long reach to connect accurate jabs and hooks. As the clock ticked, the 2021 World Youth Championship grew in confidence to earn a facile win.

He will face Turki Abuquthailah of Kuwait in the Round of 16.

Later in the day, Narender Berwal will play his pre-quarterfinal bout against Kyrgyzstan’s Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek in the +92kg weight class.