Asifabad: ACB sleuths arrest SI, home guard for accepting bribe

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:42 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a sub-inspector and a home guard for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complaint in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre on Friday.

Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said that the sub-inspector N Venkatesh and home guard D Janardhan were caught red-handed while receiving the bribe from Doke Prashanth of Dimda village. Venkatesh demanded the bribe for not involving Prashanth in a missing case of a woman reported in Chintalmanepalli police station.

Prasanth approached the sleuths of ACB when Venkatesh harassed him demanding the bribe. The sleuths laid a trap and took the police officer and home guard while committing the offence. The Sub-Inspector and home guard were produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar and were sent to a judicial remand.