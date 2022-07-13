Asifabad Collector urges people to be cautious of floods

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Rahul Raj urged people living in Kaghaznagar, Dahegaon, Bejjur and Penchikalpet mandals to be cautious of floods with Peddavagu, a tributary of Pranahita overflowing due to rains in upstream areas.

In a statement, Rahul said that Kumram Bheem project was receiving over one lakh cusecs of inflows following rains in upstream areas. He requested the public dwelling in the four mandals to be vigilant as the water was being discharged into Peddavagu from the project. He wanted people of Kerameri, Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Wankidi, Asifabad and Rebbena mandals not to venture outdoors unless in an emergency.

The collector told the public to contact 1800 599 1200 or 08733 27933 to report their grievances. He sought cooperation from the public in mitigating the impact caused by the floods. He earlier visited Wankidi mandal which was hit by floods and instructed officials to take steps to restore transportation and to provide essential commodities to the victims.

In the meantime, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar inspected bridges built across Peddavagu on the outskirts of Asifabad and at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal. Additional SP Acheswar Rao visited bridges situated on the borders of Maharashtra and Telangana and said that traffic would be not allowed on the route till floods recede.