Asifabad: Mother of murdered youngster approaches SHRC seeking justice for son

08:03 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Mondakka, mother of Sagar, Tirupathi and Anjanna at SHRC in Hyderabad on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The hapless kin of a youngster who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Asifabad in March approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Hyderabad, seeking justice and compensation for her on Monday.

Vemula Mondakka, a widow and the mother of Sagar (17) from Agarguda village in Penchikalpet mandal, brought the ‘lackadaisical’ attitude of police to the notice of the commission, which assured to take steps to ensure justice for her. She requested the SHRC to provide ex-gratia to her for losing son. She regretted that the investigating official was taking time in solving the mystery shrouded the murder of the breadwinner of her family.

Sagar’s charred and decomposed body was spotted on the periphery of Rajampet Colony in Asifabad on March 29. Asifabad police initially booked a suspicious death case after receiving a complaint from Mondakka. But the case later was converted into a murder case based on a report of post-mortem examination of the body. However, offenders were not detected so far.

Mondakka’s husband Anjaiah died of fever in 2021. Sagar, who quit studies was helping his mother in running the family by taking up agriculture jobs. She has a daughter who became a daily wage earner. She said that they were struggling to meet ends of the day, following the death of Sagar. She added that they reside in a hut in the remote village.

Meanwhile, two dumb siblings from Gongltapet in Penchikalpet mandal met SHRC seeking social security pension. Boyire Tirupthi and Anjanna lamented before the commission that they moved from pillar to post to get the financial aid, but in vain. They said that the commission assured them of resolving the grievance.

