Asifabad to host its first bullock cart race on Tuesday

The race will be held on the outskirts of Balaji Anukoda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal in order to entertain the public in view of the ensuing Sankranti festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A bullock cart race, a popular and traditional affair in Andhra Pradesh, will be held on the outskirts of Balaji Anukoda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal in order to entertain the public in view of the ensuing Sankranti festival on Tuesday. It is the first such event to be hosted in this region.

Kudurpaka Kartheek, one of the members of organising committee told ‘Telangana Today’ that the race was going to be conducted to entertain the rural folks in the district. He stated that they drew inspiration from similar races being held in neighbouring Mancherial and other parts of the district on the occasion of the festival.

Kartheek advised participants to enroll their names to take part in the race by paying a fee of Rs.1,000. They have to reach the venue an hour in advance. While the first prize is 5 grams of gold, the second prize is 2.5 grams of gold. A 1.5 kilometer long stretch between Balaji Anukoda and Keslapur villages would be used for the race to be begun at 10 am.

The organisers informed that they obtained permission from the police department to organise the race and were making elaborate arrangements to make the event a success. The chief guests of the race included Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi among others.