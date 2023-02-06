ASPIRE at UoH invites applications for start-up launcher programme

Published Date - 04:30 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The ASPIRE at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ, a start-up accelerator, has invited applications for the start-up launcher programme.

The programme, which runs over three months, is a combination of master classes and one-on-one mentorship (both online and offline). It covers PoC/ Idea/ Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch deck, a press release said.

Well known entrepreneurs, industrialists and investors will mentor the budding entrepreneurs through a structured programme. Students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants, etc., qualify for the programme, it said.

The programme has already mentored and supported over 250 start-up founders. The new cohort will commence on March 4 and run through May 27. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented. The last date for submitting applications on the website tezaccelator.com is February 15. For any information or support write to at tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.