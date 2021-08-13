Aspire Spaces launches luxury apartment project

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based construction company Aspire Spaces launched a luxury apartment project Ameya in Miyapur. Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji launched it Friday. Spread over 10.1 acre the project is approved by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will have a built-up area of 16.5 lakh sqft and will be built with an estimated project cost of Rs 500 crore. The stilt + 13-storey project in 9 blocks will 1,066 flats.

With a 50,000 sqft clubhouse, the project boasts of modern amenities and sport facilities. The project will be ready by December 2024. The 2BHKs range from 1,210 sqft to 1,330 sqft while the 2.5BHKs measure 1,495 sqft and 3BHKs are from 1,625, 1,715 and 1,940 sqft. The price is Rs 4,849 per sqft.

The project is registered with the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the company said in a release. Genesis is the architect and Ameya is managed by project management consultancy CBRE. Landscape will be done by Bengaluru-based firm Terra Firma Landscape Architecture.

The project will have 65 open spaces and will provide more than 30 modern facilities. There will be a temperature-controlled swimming pool for children, daycare, and enrichment centers for kids. There will yoga and meditation zones, jogging trakcs, terrace swimming pool, banquet hall, guest rooms, mini theatre and others.

Started by TV Narsimha Reddy, Aspire Group has completed DTCP projects on 5,000 acre under the name Space Vision in Shadnagar, Sadashivpet, Jadcherla. Currently, it is building a 70,000 sqft commercial complex near Hitex. It has plans for apartment and villa projects in Kollur, the release added.

