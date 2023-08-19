Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes West Karbi Anglong

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 8.50 pm.

By ANI Updated On - 09:57 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

West Karbi Anglong: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam’s West Karbi Anglong on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 19-08-2023, 20:50:37 IST, Lat: 25.99 and Long: 92.27, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Karbi Anglong, Assam,” the NCS posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Further details are awaited.