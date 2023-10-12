Assam govt monitoring situation: Himanta on Bihar train accident

Published Date - 11:37 AM, Thu - 12 October 23

Guwahati: Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased in the train mishap in Bihar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is closely monitoring the situation.

At least four passengers died and several others were injured when six coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Buxar district on Wednesday night.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured,” Sarma said in a post on X.

In a separate post, he said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and has established contact with local authorities as well as other agencies.

All passengers of the train bound for Kamakhya in Guwahati, who were in a position to undertake the onward journey, boarded a relief train in the early hours of Thursday.