Assistant labour officer, son arrested while accepting bribe in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Nirmal: An assistant labour officer and his son were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.25,000 from a person here on Monday.

Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said the assistant labour officer Sai Baba and his son Damodar were taken into custody when he was collecting the funds through his son.

Sai Baba demanded a bribe of Rs.30,000 for sanctioning a statutory benefit of Rs 1.30 lakh from the labour department to Ganganna following the death of his wife.

Ganganna agreed to pay Rs.25,000 and met the assistant officer at his office. The officer used his son to receive the bribe.

The ACB had laid a trap after being approached by the applicant when Sai Baba asked for the bribe and both were caught red-handed.

A case was registered against the officer and son. They were were produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar. They were remanded in judicial custody.