Attack on lawyer condemned, protest staged in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Lawyers at Kothagudem have boycotted the work and staged a dharna at the district court here on Monday demanding action against a few persons who allegedly attacked a senior lawyer practicing in the court.

It was said that some persons have attacked Jalasutram Shivram Prasad at his office at Paloncha in the district recently accusing him of failing to ensure justice to a client in connection with a road accident case.

Kothagudem Bar Association members demanded the government to enact a law for the protection of lawyers.

They strongly condemned the attack on the lawyer and said that if such acts were repeated again, State-wide agitation programmes would be launched. It was wrong to attack lawyers who strive to defend their clients in the court of law, they noted.

The association members Mukundaraj, Gajulu Rammurthy, Jangala Padmanabharao, Ravichandra, Sarath Shamir, Errapati Krishna, its monitoring committee member Mendu Rajamallu and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Bar Associations (FBA) leaders have called on Home Minister Mahmood Ali in Hyderabad on Monday and submitted a petition to punish those involved in the attack on Prasad.