TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar issues stern warning after bus vandalism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar warned of severe legal action against individuals who vandalized six buses, which ended up creating a sense of fear among passengers at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

Reacting to the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sajjanar said “The RTC officials have lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about the incident. The police have also registered an FIR with this complaint and are investigating. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents. TSRTC buses are public property. We all have a responsibility to protect them”.

The conclusion of the season of ‘Bigg Boss 7’ resulted in some unsavoury incidents. Despite the availability of police protection at Annapurna Studios, where the Bigg Boss reality show is shot, and the individuals there attacked some contestants’ cars during the rally.

Some claim that BB 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth’s fans intentionally initiated these attacks, while others say that over-enthusiastic fans were behind this.

Amardeep Chowdary, the season’s runner-up, lost to Pallavi Prashanth.