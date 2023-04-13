Attempt to defame BRS and KCR by using conman Chandrasekhar, says Kavitha

Stating that she did not know Sukhesh Chandrasekhar, Kavitha said a few media houses, out of excitement and without considering facts, had published false reports

Hyderabad: Denying any familiarity with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Friday that a few media houses, without bothering about facts, were deliberately publishing false reports to defame her and the State government.

Unable to accept the increasing popularity of the BRS, all this was being done. Lacking courage to face Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s national level political agenda, a few, who were against Telangana, were promoting false propaganda through television news channels and YouTube channels, she said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

A financial criminal releases an anonymous letter, immediately BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao shoots off a letter to the Central Election Commission. This is followed up by Nizamabad MP Arvind, who is working hard as part of BJP’s tool kit to cast baseless allegations on social media. All this is being done as per a plan, Kavitha said.

Categorically stating that she did not know Sukhesh Chandrasekhar, Kavitha said a few media houses, out of excitement and without considering facts, had published false reports. In the past too, false reports were published about her mobile phones.

“Now, using conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar as a pawn, a few media houses are trying to defame the Telangana government, BRS party, the Chief Minister and his family members,” she said, adding that it was disheartening that journalists were not following media ethics and minimum values.

But the people of Telangana people would not bow down and would fight back, she said.

