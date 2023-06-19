Attempt to grab Bhadradri temple land in Andhra Pradesh stopped

Officials of Bhadradri temple have lodged a complaint with the police and the Tahsildar against two persons as they encroached upon the temple lands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Officials of Bhadradri temple have lodged a complaint with the police and the Tahsildar against two persons as they encroached upon the temple lands

Kothagudem: The officials of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam have lodged a complaint with the police and the Tahsildar against two persons at Yetapaka in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in AP as they encroached upon the temple lands.

The temple officials informed that a person living at the temple’s Goshala under survey number 3 of Purushothapatnam village of Yetapaka mandal tried to encroach upon the temple land by levelling the land with an earth mover on June 17 midnight hours.

Similarly, a resident of the village tried to grab the temple land by digging the land to construct concrete pillars for the construction of a house. The temple staff with the cooperation from the local police stopped both the encroachments.

There were several orders by the courts that the entire land in Purushothapatnam village belongs to Bhadradri temple. The AP High Court has recently ordered to remove all the encroachments in the temple lands, said the officials.