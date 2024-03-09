Attempts being made to halt Hyderabad Metro works, says CM Revanth Reddy

One person appealed to New Delhi to halt the Metro works and now the Centre has asked us to put the works on hold. If you cannot develop Hyderabad, at least do not create hurdles, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 06:43 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaking after opening the second level flyover at Bairamalguda on Saturday.

Hyderabad: A day after laying the foundation for the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro line works, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that attempts were being made by certain vested interests to create hurdles for the Hyderabad Metro. Externment orders would be issued on such persons banning their entry into Hyderabad.

“One person appealed to New Delhi to halt the Metro works and now the Centre has asked us to put the works on hold. If you cannot develop Hyderabad, at least do not create hurdles,” Revanth Reddy said after opening the second level flyover at Bairamalguda for traffic on Saturday.

Stating that this was an official programme and that he could not disclose more details, Revanth Reddy warned those creating hurdles for the Metro expansion works and Hyderabad’s development by instigating the Centre that this was not a good practice.

“Such persons will be punished by issuing externment orders. Be careful and extend support for Hyderabad’s development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State government was preparing comprehensive plans to ensure 360 degree development of Hyderabad. As part of these initiatives, the Vibrant Telangana Master Plan 2050 was being prepared. Tenders were already floated and international consultants were being roped in to prepare the master plan. Once the plan was submitted by the consultants, it would be placed in public domain and opinions from all sections would be sought, he said.

Stating that his heartbeat increased whenever he visited LB Nagar, the Chief Minister said many of his relatives, friends and well-wishers lived in that part of the city. To ensure all round development, the State government was taking up the Musi River Front Development project with a cost of Rs.40,000 crore to Rs.50,000 crore, he said, adding that about 50,000 acres of agricultural fields in Nalgonda were getting polluted water from the river.