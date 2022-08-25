Attempts to create unrest in Telangana, should not be tolerated: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Slamming the Centre for its undemocratic and dictatorial attitude, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao castigated the BJP government over its failure to provide basic amenities like drinking water and quality power to the citizens of the country. He accused the BJP of trying to create unrest in the State and spreading hatred in the country to meet its political goals.

In a fiery speech, Chandrashekhar Rao gave a clarion call to people of Telangana not to tolerate any attempts to create unrest in the State. “We fought to achieve Telangana State and developed it for the last eight years. Should we keep quiet or raise our fists against the religious fanatics who are trying to destroy the State? If we allow them to spread any further, there will be regression in the State on all fronts,” he declared, while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the integrated district collectorate complex of Rangareddy district at Kongarakalan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister declared that Telangana will play its role in driving away the BJP which had not only failed to provide basic amenities to its people, but was also indulging in hate politics. He urged people to decide whether they wanted a ‘flourishing’ Telangana or a ‘burning’ one. He pointed out that the State progressed significantly over the last eight years due to the peaceful atmosphere prevailing. But the BJP was trying to divide people on the communal lines by spreading hatred, he said.

“Why is the BJP is creating such unrest? Why is Prime Minister Modi so insecure even after sitting on the highest post of this country? I will fight till my last breathe, and safeguard the State with the help of people of this State,” he declared. He urged people especially the intellectuals and the youth to discuss and debate over the developments across the country and create awareness among the people in this regard.

Listing out the development in Telangana in the last eight years, Chandrashekhar Rao wondered why the Modi government which is touted as the best, was unable to provide even drinking water and quality power to the poor in the country. He derided the Centre for its failure to provide drinking water and quality power even in the national capital. “What is the Centre’s contribution for the development of this State? Did their policies improve irrigation facilities, power supply or benefit the poor and the needy?” he bombarded with questions.

Though Telangana was developing, he emphasised the need for the country’s development which would accellerate the State’s growth further. He demanded to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not finalised Telangana’s share in Krishna River water. He reminded that the State had withdrawn its case in the Supreme Court only after the Centre’s assurance to constitute a tribunal and address the Krishna River water dispute, which remained unresolved till date.

Chandrashekhar Rao called out the BJP government for indulging in conspiracies against democratically elected governments in nine States. “Instead of playing the role of the government or the Opposition after the elections and working for the people, the BJP is constantly indulging in ousting the elected governments. It is easy to destroy something, but very difficult to build or develop it,” he reminded.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the State government will release Rs 10 crore each for all the Assembly constituencies in the districts of Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts soon. These funds will be released in addition to the constituency development fund of Rs 5 crore each.