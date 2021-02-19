Attendance in schools steadily increasing: Sabitha Indra Reddy

The Minister held a meeting with School Education Department officials over functioning of the schools which reopened for physical classes for students of Classes IX and X from February 1

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Given the strict implementation of Covid-19 safety guidelines, attendance in Classes IX and X in the government schools has been increasing with each passing day, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

On Thursday, the Minister held a meeting with School Education Department officials over functioning of the schools which reopened for physical classes for students of Classes IX and X from February 1.

In comparison with attendance on the first day of the schools, the attendance was steadily increasing, she said.

On February 1, while the government schools registered 48 per cent attendance, Model Schools had an attendance of 37 per cent, KGBVs around 6 per cent, while Telangana Residential Educational Institutions recorded 19 per cent and private schools, 46 per cent, the same increased in government schools to 72 per cent, Model Schools to 89 per cent, KGBVs to 71 per cent, Telangana Residential Educational Institutions to 85 per cent and private schools had 65 per cent attendance on February 17, the Minister said.

Attendance in the government and private schools has gone up as the State government took measures to ensure all educational institutions strictly implemented the Covid-19 safety guidelines, she said.

As the SSC Public Examinations were approaching, the Minister instructed officials concerned to hold as many special classes as possible for Class X students and accord priority in clearing students’ doubts.

Special Chief Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramchandran, School Education director A Sridevasena and other school education department officials attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .