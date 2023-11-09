Hyderabad: Drug peddler held with marijuana-laced chocolates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT), along with the Nagole police, arrested a drug peddler on charges of selling marijuana-laced chocolates on Wednesday night. Officials seized 70 marijuana-laced chocolates and other material from him.

The arrested person, Deepak Kumar Sharma (25) from Bihar procured the chocolates from drug sources in Bihar and smuggled them into Hyderabad. He sold them to consumers at a higher rate and made easy money. The arrested person and the seized material were handed over to the Nagole police for further action.