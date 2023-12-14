Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddling gang busted, 360 Kg marijuana seized

Published Date - 05:33 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: In a major inter-state drug bust, Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Abdullapurmet police arrested three persons on charges of smuggling marijuana from Rajahmundry to Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad on Thursday. Officials seized 360 kg of marijuana, a car and four mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.1 crore.

The arrested persons were identified as Vikas Tyagi (29), a plumber, Abrar (30), a cab driver, and Mohd.Amiruddin (32), a tiles worker, all friends and residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the suspects were in contact with an unidentified drug peddler based in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, who offered them a good share for smuggling drugs from Rajahmundry to Uttar Pradesh.

“The trio accepted the proposal and as per the instructions of the supplier, used to go to Rajahmundry in a car and procured marijuana and handed over to the receiver in Meerut. For each consignment the accused used to collect their share of amount from the drug peddler,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

For a recent consignment, the trio again went to Rajahmundry and procured 360 kg of marijuana and were proceeding to Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad in a car. To avoid police checking and identification of the vehicle, the suspects affixed the fast tag of another vehicle to the crime vehicle.

“One of the suspects used to get down before toll plaza and check surroundings. Only after the vehicle is given clearance, he gets into the vehicle,” police official said.

Following a tip-off, the police team intercepted the car near the Outer Ring Road in Abudullapurmet and nabbed them. The contraband substance was recovered from them.

Investigation revealed that the gang had earlier successfully smuggled marijuana from Rajahmundry to Meerut four times. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Abdullapurmet police for further action.