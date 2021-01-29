Australia’s oldest museum offers late night entertainment

Visitors can come face-to-face with a life-sized tyrannosaurus and observe a colossal collection of skeletons, skulls and fossil eggs.

Sydney: The Australian Museum in Sydney, is now offering late-night entertainment, giving visitors an opportunity to wander through new spaces and exhibitions in the evenings.Located in downtown Sydney, the Australian Museum boasts of a history of over 190 years.

“Visitors can pop in after work or after dinner on summer evenings and enjoy a ‘Night at the Museum’, wandering through our exhibitions, encountering special talks, enjoying live music and even late-night shopping in our new museum store,” said Kim McKay, director and CEO of Australian Museum.

From stunning pictures taken by 2020 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year about the country’s terrific natural beauties, to an exploration of the museum’s most precious collections, visitors could enjoy a couple of exhibitions, workshops and events in different parts of the museum.

Among all the exhibitions, the one about the whole family of a tyrannosaurus is most popular for children during the current school holiday. Visitors can come face-to-face with a life-sized tyrannosaurus and observe a colossal collection of skeletons, skulls and fossil eggs.