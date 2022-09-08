Auto rickshaw driver found murdered in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:00 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was murdered allegedly by some persons who were known to him at Bahadurpura on Wednesday night.

The man identified as Dastagir (35) a resident of Khaja Pahadi Tadban started from his house in an auto rickshaw and in the evening was found dead near the Mir Alam Tank.

“Some persons known to the man stabbed him repeatedly leading to his death. Efforts are on to identify and nab the offenders,” said Charminar ACP, G Bhiksham Reddy.

Two teams were formed to nab the assailants. Police suspect the murder could be fall out of old enmity between Dastagir and some persons known to him. A case is booked.