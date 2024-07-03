Karimnagar: Student gets Indian Book of Records Achiever Award

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 3 July 2024, 05:57 PM

Photo: Richelle Trinity

Karimnagar: A Class V student from Karimnagar, Richelle Trinity, has secured a place in the India Book of Records. Richelle, who is studying at Explorica School in Jyothinagar here, has been awarded the “Indian Book of Records Achiever” title for her musical talent.

She achieved the record by playing the iconic song “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic on an electronic keyboard in just 1 minute and 53 seconds.

At the age of nine years and 11 months, she showcased her skills by playing the keyboard with both hands, leaving everyone in awe.

In recognition of Richelle’s achievement, Paramita Schools chairman, Dr E Prasad Rao along with directors and principal applauded and felicitated the girl as well as music teacher Jitumani Sarma.