Awareness on cyber bullying needed

Keeping in view that UNESCO is commemorating International Day against Violence and Bullying at schools under the theme “Together against Bullying in school”, DPS Nacharam organized a session with the Cyber Crime, Rachakonda Police to encourage awareness and action for a campaign against bullying.

Under the guidance of school Chairman M Komaraiah and Director Pallavi and Principal Sunita Rao, the school took a stand on its mission to bring awareness and curb the evils of online harassment and cyber-bulling through an anti-cyberbullying campaign.

The students established an Anti-Cyber-Bullying Student Council to spreading awareness within the school against bullying. The Student Council also pledged to ensure to help out any affected student by providing a safe space for them to express their grievances.

The Online session was presided over by S Harinath, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cybercrimes, Rachakonda Commisonerate, who explained to the audience that consisted of students, parents, teachers and staff about the various forms of cybercrimes currently plaguing the internet and more specifically the troubling number of crimes that school children, for no fault of theirs are being exposed to.

He cautioned the attendees that while going about our usual routine work on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, we might become a victim of harassment, rude or aggressive remarks, threat, or getting targeted at, which can cause embarrassment and humiliation.

He also emphasized the need for digital parenting wherein he explained that the parents need to lead by example by taking up a more proactive role by keeping a regular check on the type of content that is being accessed by their children. He also suggested that the parents make it clear to their children that they are not allowed to lock their phones using passwords and that their phones should be accessible to the parents at any time.

The ACP shared helpline WhatsApp numbers and email ids with the students so that they can approach the Cyber Crime Cell directly with their grievances and queries. He also instructed the school authorities to continue the random checking of gadgets as no child should be permitted to carry smartphones to school. He also appreciated the initiative taken by the school to establish a dedicated Anti-Bullying Student Council and the constant vigil maintained by the school authorities to prevent the usage of unauthorised gadgets.

