Awareness programme in Hyderabad sees over 1,400 job aspirants

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: The event, jointly conducted by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana has evoked overwhelming response. They came with a lot of questions in their mind but returned with a bundle of knowledge and information on how to prepare for various competitive examinations. This was the scene at the free awareness programme on competitive examinations for government job aspirants jointly organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ at RTC Kalyana Mandapam near VST Junction, on Monday.

The programme evoked an overwhelming response from the government job aspirants with over 1,400 candidates preparing for Group exams and police jobs recruitments took part in the event. Candidates were imparted in-depth knowledge about how to strategise their preparation, and what competitive exam books should be read, etc.

Addressing the occasion, ‘Telangana Publications Private Limited vice-president, D Chiranjeevi said never in the past any government had announced a staggering 80,000 vacancies for recruitment like the Telangana government.

There were several unfilled vacancies across the country in Central and State governments due to various reasons, including financial implications. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken a revolutionary decision to notify all the vacancies in a stroke, he said.

To help government job aspirants in their preparation for various competitive examinations, ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ were jointly conducting free awareness programmes at various places, which have been evoking huge response from the candidates, he said, adding that more of these programmes will be conducted across the State.

Chiranjeevi urged the job aspirants to read the four-page competitive exams special supplement ‘Nipuna’ every day and eight-page supplement ‘Nipuna’ every Wednesday. He also urged job seekers to read ‘Telangana Today’s ‘Jobscape’ page for competitive exams preparation material.

The Telangana Publications Private Limited vice-president launched the ‘Nipuna’ portal https://nipuna.ntnews.com/, a dedicated website to keep the candidates updated about the latest updates with regard to government exams. The website will also be updated with success stories and career guidance articles.

A series of lectures were arranged for government job aspirants. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation chairman and Nizamabad (Rural) MLA, Baji Reddy Goverdhan, TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar and Telangana State Public Service Commission former chairman, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani enthused the participants with their talks.

CSB IAS Academy director Bala Latha Mallavarapu spoke about what topics to be prepared for the competitive examinations, while Vepa Academy, Hyderabad, director, Dr. CS Vepa gave a detailed presentation on ‘how to achieve success in competitive exams using brain power’. ‘Telangana Today’ Editor, K Sreenivas Reddy also took part in the event. The talks were followed by an interactive session where participants’ doubts were clarified by the speakers.