‘Ayyappa Shatakam’ written by Dr Shankar Narayan released in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:47 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: At the 35th maha padipuja organised at Gajwel by Maha Guruswamy Vuppala Mettaiah, ‘Ayyappa Shatakam’ written by Hasyabrahma Dr Shankar Narayan and Ayyappa Bhakti Geetam audio by Rayarao Vishvesar Rao, were released on Sunday.

For the Ayyappa Bhakti Geetam, music is provided by Rayarao Satyadeep and sung by Vangipuram Ravikumar. The Ayyappa Shatakam has been reviewed by Ayyappa Temple chief priest Nanda Balasharma.

In the presence of a large number of devotees, Gangu Divakar Rao, Devunuri Rajeshwar Rao, Durgaprasad, Dekku Srinivas Swamy and others participated. Vuppala Mettaiah and his wife Padma were felicitated with gajamala.