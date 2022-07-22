Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station: Freedom fighters flag off Telangana Express

Source: Twitter/South Central Railway

Hyderabad: Three freedom fighters flagged off Train No. 12723 Hyderabad to New Delhi Telangana Express as part of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station’ celebrations on South Central Railway, here on Friday.

Part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, the flagging off the train was done by Telugu freedom fighters – K.Chandra Prakash Rao, P.Mohan Rao and G.Galaiah. Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (In-charge), Abhay Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Secunderabad and other senior officials were also present.

According to a SCR press release, Chandra Prakash Rao under the leadership of Swami Ramananda Tirtha, had actively participated in the student rally and was among those who was sent to Warangal jail for the same. Mohan Rao actively participated in the student rally as volunteer under the leadership of Madapati Hanumantha Rao, a prominent leader and founder of Andhra Maha Sabha, for which he was also sent to Warangal jail. Galaiah from the age 15 years had actively participated in the freedom movement and was involved in the Operation Polo. During student agitation at Parkala, he was sent to Warangal sub jail.

The flagging off event of Telangana Express was aimed at honoring freedom fighters, the SCR said. The Railway Protection Force personnel conducted a band display of patriotic songs on the occasion.