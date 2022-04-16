Azeem brace guides 7 Stars to victory of Narsing Rao Veterans Football Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Azeem scored a brace while Alamandhar scored a goal as 7 Stars thrashed Lingam 7 3-0 in the quarterfinal of the Narsing Rao Memorial Veterans Football Tournament at the Bolarum Grounds, Hyderabad on Saturday.

7 Stars will take on YDC (ECIL), who defeated Richard 7 3-1 in the quarters, in the semifinals on Sunday.

Results: Quarterfinals: 7 Stars (Azeem 2, Alamandhar 1) 3 bt Lingam 7 0; JJNC (B) 3 (Sudershan 1, Manmohan 1, Own goal) bt Bolarum Greens 0; Tony 7 3 (Prakash 1, Shailesh 1, Murali 1) bt VV Nagar 1 (Jayanth 1); YDC (ECIL) 3 (Dinakar 1, Papa Rao 1, Srinivas Raju 1) bt Richard 7 1 (Shiva 1).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .