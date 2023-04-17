Baby boy born with 12 fingers and 12 toes in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:31 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Jagtial: In a rare incident, a baby boy was born with 24 digits, six each on each hand and leg, at the Korutla government hospital on Sunday.

A native of Eragatla, Kammarpalli mandal of Nizamabad district, Sungarapu Ravali had approached the Korutla hospital for her first delivery. She gave birth to the baby in a normal delivery. The new born has six fingers each on his two hands and six toes on each of his legs.

Stating that the condition of both mother and child was stable, hospital doctors said that in medical terminology, it was called a polydactyly condition. There was a possibility of having a hole in the heart of infants who were born with polydactyly condition, they said.

Ravali was initially taken to Metpalli hospital as she developed pain. As doctors were not available, she was shifted to the Korutla hospital.